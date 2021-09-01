American Red Cross puts out urgent call for blood donors

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the blood shortage continues across the country and in Western New York, the American Red Cross is desperately looking for donors.

They set up a blood drive Wednesday afternoon at the Boulevard Mall.

The non-profit is in critical need of all blood types.

And with the summer winding down, they’re worried the Delta variant or an active hurricane season could drain their supply even more.

“Blood donations only take approximately five minutes for the donation itself, however, we do ask that you prepare for about an hour with us so we can ensure both donor safety and that you just have a great experience,” said Marybeth Hall, account manager, American Red Cross.

Anyone who donates this weekend will receive a new 16-ounce campfire mug and those who do so throughout this month will get a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts.

Appointments are encouraged.