Animal rescue looking for help after puppies rescued from behind dumpster comes down with parvovirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six puppies left abandoned behind a dumpster in the southern United States need help as they fight for their lives.

The pups were rescued to Buffalo and all came down with parvovirus. They’ve been fighting for their lives since. They’re now being cared for by 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue.

7 Hearts provides moms with litters and orphaned pups a safe place to go. They work to keep them away from euthanasia and disease.

Sweet Buffalo is working to raise money to cover the nearly $15,000 in emergency medical bills.

If you’re interested in donating Sweet Buffalo has started a GoFundMe, here.