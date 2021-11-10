Another local contestant to appear on Jeopardy!

(WIVB) — Local Jeopardy! fans will have a hometown contestant to cheer on Wednesday night.

Mary Kamela is a librarian, and the second western New Yorker in the past two weeks to get a chance to shine in the national spotlight.

A Williamsville man, Mandela Namaste, competed a couple of weeks ago.

He didn’t have much luck, but maybe Mary will come home with the win.

MORE | Williamsville man places third during Jeopardy! appearance

Jeopardy! will air on CBS at 7:30 p.m.