April 28th officially designated as date for special election in NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday officially designated April 28th as the date for an election to fill the seat left vacant when Chris Collins resigned, and was subsequently convicted.

The 27th District reaches across eight Western New York counties, from the suburbs of Buffalo to outside of Rochester.

April 28th is the same date as New York’s presidential primary, as Democrats compete nationally for the nomination. The 27th is traditionally one of the most Republican-leaning districts in New York.