Archbishop of NY ‘consulting extensively’ regarding Buffalo Diocese scandal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s Archbishop has been closely following the controversy surrounding the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Joseph Zwilling, director of communications for the Archdiocese of New York, says Cardinal Timothy Dolan “has been consulting extensively” regarding the sex abuse scandal that’s led to countless lawsuits and accusations against local priests and other officials.

“I would anticipate that we will hear something within the near future regarding this matter,” Zwilling continued.

Just days ago, Bishop Richard Malone held a conference addressing another scandal involving a seminarian, a former secretary and a priest who is on administrative leave.

In the same week, the Movement to Restore Trust asked him to immediately resign.

The group says Malone “has not handled current cases properly and as a result, there is a substantial risk of harm to the diocese and the good works that the Church does in this region.”

Malone remains in his position as Bishop, but the calls for his resignation remain frequent.

The spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo, Kathy Spangler, released this statement to News 4 Monday evening saying:

“We acknowledge that the Bishop has been in regular contact with the Cardinal and they are working together to address the issues that have arisen in Buffalo.”