Assemblyman Ryan to announce legislation to create absentee ballot drop boxes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblyman Sean Ryan is taking a page out of Oregon’s book in an attempt to provide drop boxes for elections this year.

At 10 a.m., Ryan is planning to announce legislation that would authorize counties’ boards of election to establish absentee ballot drop boxes, in order to make sure residents’ votes are counted.

This legislation would allow boards of election to place one or more drop boxes in each county.

Ryan says these types of boxes have been utilized in places like Oregon — a state that established a statewide vote-by-mail system 22 years ago.

Along with announcing this legislation, Ryan is pushing for federal action to provide funding for the United States Postal Service since many more people are expected to vote by mail this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also calling for funding to help out state and local governments with election administration.

Watch Ryan’s announcement in the video player above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.