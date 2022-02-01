Attorney Todd Aldinger intends to run for Congress if NY is re-mapped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An attorney known for representing clients in opposition to COVID-related protocols is interested in running for Congress.

On Monday, the “Todd Aldinger for Congress, NY-24” Facebook page posted the following message:

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected to Congress, my first bill will be to abolish the CDC. Some of its responsibilities can be delegated to the states, others (like bioterrorism preparedness) will need a new home in the federal government. But that agency has demonstrated too much incompetency during this pandemic to be salvaged in anything resembling its current form.” Todd Aldinger for Congress, NY-24

Last year, Aldinger represented clients in a lawsuit against the Williamsville Central School District. Ultimately, in May, the Williamsville and Orchard Park school districts were required to offer options for learning in-person five days a week.

The attorney also worked alongside Ralph Lorigo in an attempt to convince Moog to join a group of employees in litigation against a federal vaccine mandate.

One of Aldinger’s clients, Robby Dinero, has been the subject of controversy over the course of the pandemic. Dinero, who owns Athletes Unleashed in Orchard Park, was arrested in December after police there say he “reportedly has had previous violations of the Orchard Park Central School District’s Code of Conduct.”

Here are some of the cases Aldinger was involved with:

Aldinger is not the only person interested in representing the newly-proposed 24th District come election time. Chris Jacobs, who currently represents NY-27, wants to keep a seat in the House of Representatives.

On Monday, Jacobs announced his intentions to run for NY-24 if the state is officially re-mapped due to population changes and losses. If the map change happens, Aldinger tells News 4 he’ll commit to a run for Congress.

The next election to determine members of Congress will take place in November.