Authorities offer up to $2,500 for information on man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Keith Foster.

Foster is wanted by New York State police and the U.S. Marshals Service for parole violations.

He was described as a Black man standing at six feet tall and weighing 220 lbs. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

