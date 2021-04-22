Authorities offering $2,500 for information on absconder

(WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Cranford.
Authorities say he is wanted for absconding from supervision related to a warrant for criminal possession of a weapon.
Cranford stands at 5’10” and weighs 170 lbs.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
