Biden announces Trini Ross as nominee for US Attorney for Western District of NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Joe Biden has announced the nominee for U.S. Attorney of the Western District of New York.

Trini Ross is an adjunct professor at UB’s School of Law — the place where she earned her juris doctorate in 1992. Additionally, she has been the Director of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General since 2018.

Between 1995 and 2018, Ross was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York. From 2012 through 2017, she was the senior litigation counsel and the Chief of the Anti-Fraud and Corruption Section.

Along with this, Ross was an assistant counsel with the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility between 2007 and 2009.

Sen. Charles Schumer released a statement on Ross’ nomination after it was announced:

“Trini Ross is the consummate Western New Yorker. As a product of local public schools — from Hutch Tech, to Fredonia, to UB Law — Trini Ross rose to become one of the most respected attorneys in Buffalo. I was proud to recommend her for this position, knowing that she will continue her commitment to the highest standards of legal professionalism as the newest United States Attorney. I look forward to moving her nomination through the Senate.” Sen. Charles Schumer