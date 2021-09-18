Big lines form as people get their hands on the Bills-themed “Little People” toys

(WIVB) — Josh Allen is getting a whole lot smaller but is doing big things for Buffalo.

Fisher-Price is teaming up with the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans to help Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The set of Little People went on sale this weekend. It features Josh Allen, Sean McDermott and two members of Bills Mafia. The line to get a set was out the door Saturday.

“We are overwhelmed with the response and never underestimate the power of Bills Mafia. They have been motorized and they are on the prowl for our Little People’s pack and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Karen Balduf, VP of Global Marketing, Fisher-Price.

Fisher-Price says Friday they sold two weeks of inventory in just four hours.

More figurines are on their way.