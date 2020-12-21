Bills Mafia founder encourages fans to pay it forward

(WIVB)– Bills Mafia is taking their AFC East excitement and paying it forward.

26 Shirts and Bills Mafia founder Del Reid says he was getting inundated with messages asking where fans should make their donations.

Instead of concentrating it in one place, he suggests fans spread the wealth this time.

Del is calling on people to donate $25 to whichever charity is closest to their hearts.

“This is something the whole community is celebrating together right now. And so, we’ve seen the impact we can make as fans when it comes to this way that we express our fandom. So let’s just blow it up in every direction.” Del Reid, Founder, Bills Mafia

As for where he put his money, Del made a donation to Josh Normans’ Buffalo Business Blitz program.

That program is helping the local small businesses weather the pandemic.