Bishop Scharfenberger temporarily dispenses Catholics from mass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Apostolic Administrator is encouraging people to think twice about heading to mass as concern over coronavirus grows.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger says that due to the serious health risks posed to the world’s most vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, Catholics are temporarily dispensed from attending services on Sundays and Holy Days.

“Until further notice, Catholics of the Diocese of Buffalo should use their prudent judgment as to whether or not to attend Mass,” a statement from the Diocese of Buffalo read. “Older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, and family members of such individuals should take special care in discerning the best course of action to avoid exposure to large groups of people.”

Those who still wish to attend mass are encouraged to go to smaller gatherings, in order to decrease dense crowds of people.

Other parish events and large celebrations, including confirmations and lenten penance services, are postponed until the end of March, out of caution.

The following parishes broadcast their liturgies online: