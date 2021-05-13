BJ’s Wholesale Club looking to hire hundreds across NY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to fill hundreds of positions across New York during a hiring event this weekend.

Anyone looking for a job can go to the outdoor tent at any of the New York stores on Saturday, May 15 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to apply.

A variety of positions are available, including supervisors, cashiers, forklift drivers and more. For a full list of open positions, click/tap here.

$500 sign-on bonuses will be given to employees who stay in good standing for 90 days.

BJ’s has local stores in Allegany, Amherst, Batavia, Clarence and Hamburg.