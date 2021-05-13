BJ’s Wholesale Club looking to hire hundreds across NY this weekend

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to fill hundreds of positions across New York during a hiring event this weekend.

Anyone looking for a job can go to the outdoor tent at any of the New York stores on Saturday, May 15 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to apply.

A variety of positions are available, including supervisors, cashiers, forklift drivers and more. For a full list of open positions, click/tap here.

$500 sign-on bonuses will be given to employees who stay in good standing for 90 days.

BJ’s has local stores in Allegany, Amherst, Batavia, Clarence and Hamburg.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories