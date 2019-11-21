When stores are open, what deals are out there: Make the most of a shorter holiday shopping season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday shopping is less of a official season now as it is seemingly always approaching earlier and earlier. Black Friday, so nicknamed because it traditionally was when retailers made a profit (into the black), is at the very end of the month of November.

For those in Western New York who prefer to do their shopping in-person (or at least start there looking for deals):

Walden Galleria will open at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 2 a.m., then will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Boulevard Mall is closed on Thanksgiving, but will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

The McKinley Mall in Hamburg itself is closed on Thanksgiving, and will open at 7 a.m. on Friday. Some mall stores with outside entrances will open on Thanksgiving: Old Navy opens at 3 p.m., Bed Bath and Beyond opens at 5 p.m., as does Best Buy, and Sears will open at 6 p.m.

The BFLO Store in The Eastern Hills Mall will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. The next morning at 7 a.m., the mall opens. Inside, there will be a small business vendor and craft fair.

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and again at 7 a.m. the following morning. Both times, there will be giveaways which include gift cards ranging from $10 to $100.

The day after Black Friday is traditionally Small Business Saturday, where shops, boutiques and neighborhood favorites welcome in people looking for something unique.

The following Monday used to be set aside for online shopping deals, but Walmart’s begin on Wednesday and Amazon has a massive list of bargains that begin on Friday.

Happy hunting!