Blast of winter weather hits WNY during blizzard warning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you woke up in western New York this morning, you definitely saw some snow.

A blizzard warning went into effect in Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties Wednesday night at 10 p.m. In Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and northern Erie, a winter storm warning is in effect.

The winter storm warning will subside by 1 p.m. Thursday, but the blizzard warning will be in effect through Friday at 4 p.m.

FORECAST | Widespread snow today with whiteouts for most and Blizzard conditions for some

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS | See the list here.

ROAD CLOSURES |Current road closures in WNY

GALLERY | WNY gets pounded with snow overnight