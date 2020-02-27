Blizzard Warning
Issued for southern half of Western New York from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday
Blast of winter weather hits WNY during blizzard warning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you woke up in western New York this morning, you definitely saw some snow.

A blizzard warning went into effect in Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties Wednesday night at 10 p.m. In Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and northern Erie, a winter storm warning is in effect.

The winter storm warning will subside by 1 p.m. Thursday, but the blizzard warning will be in effect through Friday at 4 p.m.

