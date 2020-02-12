Blendtopia smoothie kits sold at Wegmans recalled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some smoothie kits sold at Wegmans are being recalled due to the possibility of them containing Listeria.

The recalled products are under the Blendtopia brand. They’re seven-ounce frozen superfood smoothie kits. Here are the specific details:

Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Superfood, Energy, 7 oz (198 g)

UPC : 8-68372-00024

: 8-68372-00024 Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Immunity, Superfood, 7 oz (198 g)

UPC : 8-68372-00022

: 8-68372-00022 Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Superfood, Detox, 7 oz (198 g)

UPC : 8-68372-00021

: 8-68372-00021 Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Superfood, Strength, 7 oz (198 g)

UPC: 8-68372-00023

Any of the products mentioned above can be returned to a Wegmans’ service desk for a full refund.

Any questions can be directed to support@blendtopia.com, or you can call 1-844-260-8181 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT).