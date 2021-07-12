Blood donors could win free gas for a year, or an amusement park trip for four

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This month, people who donate blood through the American Red Cross could win free gas for a year or an amusement park trip for four.
The Red Cross has a severe shortage of blood, and they especially need type O and platelets.
“Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries,” the American Red Cross says.
Anyone who donates this month will be emailed a $10 Amazon gift card, and a they’ll get a shot at $5,000 worth of gas, plus a chance to win a trip for four to either Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
To make an appointment, click or tap here, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
