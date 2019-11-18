Bring a turkey, get a voucher for Sabres tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres’ ‘Turkeys for Tickets’ drive is back again this Wednesday.

The Sabres organization is partnering with Wegmans and Entercom Buffalo for the November 20 event, which will benefit local food pantries.

“We know this is a time of year when many families struggle to put food on the table,” said Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans’ manager of Buffalo consumer affairs. “Thanks to the Buffalo Sabres and their fans, this program helps fill a need, and allows families to come together to share a Thanksgiving meal.”

People can bring a 20-pound turkey, or the equivalent, to one of three locations between 7 and 9 a.m.

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)

Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

In exchange, the donor will get a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. There is a maximum limit of one voucher per person.

Those who get vouchers can exchange them online, using a promo code. Additional seats can be purchased at the time of redemption for $25.

Last year, more than 4,000 turkeys were collected. All birds collected this year will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.