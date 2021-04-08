Buffalo breaks temperature record set in 1991

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ve broken a record!
Shortly after Noon, the high temperature at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport was 77 degrees.
That’s the highest it’s been in 30 years, breaking April 8, 1991’s record of 75 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to continue climbing upward, breaking the record again.
