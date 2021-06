BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is updating its COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Parish leadership can increase capacity at their discretion, but the Diocese still recommends social distancing.

The Diocese is also aligning its mask policy with the CDC, saying masks are now optional.

Ministers of the Eucharist are encouraged to continue wearing masks while giving communion.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo: State’s COVID-19 mandates are lifted, effective immediately