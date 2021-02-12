Buffalo Polonia and General Pulaski Association celebrate Fat Tuesday with Paczki competition

(WIVB)– It was a big day for the polish community on Thursday.

The Buffalo Polonia and General Pulaski Association celebrated Fat Thursday with a special event featuring Paczki.

News 4’s Don Postles was there as a celebrity judge to see which bakery serves the best in Western New York.

“Actually, Paczki goes back to Poland to the middle age. King August Third would throw a feast and bring in french chefs. Traditional ones we would like prune inside or rosehip jam. This is the day in Poland lines are around blocks, snaked around. The idea is during lent to get rid of your lards, your sugars, your eggs because you’re using it all up you get out of the house so you’re not tempted during lent,” said a participant at the event.

General Pulaski Association of WNY

Another participant said, “I think this is not easy job for you [Don Postles], to figure out what is the best. Now it all looks good, but do you know if this is your job. Good luck.”

“You’re judging each bakery based off appearance taste texture, filling overall opinion if you have any comments feel free to add them, an event organizer announced.

Organizer: “What’s the overall? Is it the taste, or it the presentation, what what is it that grabs your attention?

Don: “Well it’s the appearance, the taste, the texture, and how much ya like the filling. And they’re all different with great fillings. Weight watchers is next.”

Mazurek’s, Dicamillo Bakeries and Morulski’s Restaurant took top honors this year.