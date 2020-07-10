Buffalo reaches 8-day streak of temps in 90s for first time ever

Here are the temperatures from Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo has reached 90 degrees before Noon, but the record set with Friday’s warmth doesn’t center around a single day.

For eight days straight, Buffalo has reached temperatures of 90 degrees or more. This has never happened here since meteorologists began keeping temperature records.

Looking toward the weekend, it appears Friday will be the end of the 90s streak, since Saturday’s high is currently predicted to be 79.

