Buffalo’s Central Library celebrates St. Patrick’s day with Irish dancers

(WIVB) — It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without some Irish dancing.

The Clann Na Cara Irish dancers performed Wednesday at the Central Library in downtown Buffalo

This the first live event at the library in over a year.

“Everything has been virtual, so what we did was we’re doing a slow re-opening where we advertised this more online. it was on Facebook live so people could join virtually. We also invited some people from the public to join in. We figured it would be a good way to celebrate the year that we’ve had and to introduce some fun back into the library.” Jeannine Doyle, COO, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System

Leaders with the library are looking forward to opening the newly renovated-auditorium at the end of the month.

Niagara Falls even joined the party, lighting up the iconic waterfalls in the color green.