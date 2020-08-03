Calendar contest celebrates local seniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Could 60 be the new 40? That’s what the Buffalo Medical Group is saying.

They’re launching the Buffalo 60 Strong Calendar Contest. The purpose is to celebrate local inspirational seniors.

You must be between the ages of 60 and 69 and live in either Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans or Wyoming County to be leigible.

Winners will take part in photoshoots at local landmarks or attractions. They’ll even be compensated for their time.

“A lot of these people are new to Medicare, so it’s a lot about educating them and helping them understand what benefits and what programs they’re eligible for,” organizer Andrew McBrien says.

The calendar will also feature need-to-know health information.

The deadline to submit is August 31, and winners will be notified by September 16.

MORE | Enter here.

If you nominate a winner, you can receive a $50 gift certificate to a venue in the area.