Catholic Charities Healthy Baby Festivals coming to Western New York

We were joined in studio with Katie Constantino, Catholic Charities WIC breastfeeding coordinator to talk about the upcoming Healthy Baby Festivals that are coming to Western New York.

Expectant and young families are invited to five Healthy Baby Festivals planned for three counties during July and August by Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program.

The free events offer activities for children and information for parents and run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at sites in Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

The festival dates and locations are at Altro Park in Lockport on July 29th, Allen Park in Jamestown on July 30th, Hyde Park in Niagara Falls at the splash pad on July 31st, Washington Park in Dunkirk on Aug 1st and in Buffalo in Delaware Park on the corner of Colvin Avenue and Amherst Street on Aug 2nd.