Catholic Charities launches help line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities is launching a COVID-19 help line.

It is designed to help locals who are being impacted by the coronavirus get connected with needed services. These include counseling, food, utilities, housing assistance or other basic needs.

The help line, which can be reached by calling (716) 218-1419, is available between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

“Many of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet or facing challenges impacting their health and well-being as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO, Catholic Charities. “Being able to put food on the table and obtain basic emergency assistance and mental health counseling are vital during this time. Catholic Charities is doing everything we possibly can to provide a path to hope and we believe this central phone number offers added support.”

In the past five weeks, Catholic Charities says it has provided services to more than 20,400 individuals and families in need of assistance.

