Catholic Charities raises $8.4 million during Appeal 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities did not meet its goal for Appeal 2020, but still brought in more than four-fifths of its desired funds.

This year’s goal was $10 million, but only $8.4 million was raised.

Catholic Charities CEO and President Steve Schumer says that in a three-month time frame during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization provided services to more than 29,000 individuals and families.

Catholic Charities’ programs and services include food pantries, basic emergency assistance, mental health and substance abuse counseling, and assistance in education and work.

During the time frame of the pandemic, Catholic Charities has seen a 37 percent increase in the volume of clients they’re assisting in food pantries when compared to the same time frame from last year.

More than $9.3 million was raised during last year’s Appeal.

“We are currently evaluating and understand we may need to make some tough decisions in the future, but right now we are committed to working very hard to do what we can to provide services in the face of these difficult financial times as we expect the need to continue to grow in the weeks and months ahead,” Schumer said. “For nearly 100 years, Catholic Charities has been and always will be here to support our neighbors in need.”

To make a donation, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.