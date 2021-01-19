Catholic Charities sets goal of $10 million for Appeal 2021

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, Catholic Charities kicked off Appeal 2021 with a goal of raising $10 million by June 30.

This theme of this year’s campaign is “Hope.”

“For 97 years Catholic Charities has been supporting the community with basic and crucial needs, providing a beacon of hope to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet and those who are facing challenges with their health and well-being,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.

Donations go toward 57 different programs and services administered by Catholic Charities at 80 sites across western New York. These include mental health, substance abuse, counseling, job training and education services, among others.

Additionally, donations benefit “a number of ministries and programs through the Fund for the Faith,” Catholic Charities says.

In 2020, more than 149,000 people benefited from Catholic Charities, they say.

“With your continued support, the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is addressing real needs of real people each and every day – person to person, providing comfort and healing,” Bishop Michael Fisher said. “This is the work that is so needed, and which should inspire renewed zeal for manifesting the gospel of Jesus Christ. It is who we are as Catholic Christians and simply put – it’s just what we do. I look forward to seeing the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith in action, and doing all that I can to support and extend their work to ensure an even greater impact among those who need it most.”

Those who wish to donate can click/tap here or call (716) 218-1400. Donors can provide money for both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith, or just one of the two.

To find help through Catholic Charities, call (716) 218-1419.