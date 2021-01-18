Catholic Charities to launch Appeal 2021 on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities will officially begin Appeal 2021 on Tuesday.

The annual event lays out a goal for donations each year. The donations go toward 57 different programs and services administered by Catholic Charities at 80 sites across western New York. These include mental health, substance abuse, counseling, job training and education services, among others.

Additionally, donations benefit “a number of ministries and programs through the Fund for the Faith,” Catholic Charities says.

In 2020, more than 149,000 people benefited from Catholic Charities, they say.

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer, Appeal 2021 Chair Rick Cronin and Bishop Michael Fisher will announce this year’s fundraising goal and help launch the campaign.