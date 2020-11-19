Buffalo Diocese to implement new cluster zone regulations Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says it will implement the new cluster zone regulations for Erie County and part of Niagara County on Friday.

As a reminder, houses of worship in orange zones must either have a maximum of 25 people or a limit of 33 percent of the maximum capacity — whichever is lesser.

In yellow zones, only 50 percent of the maximum capacity is allowed.

According to the Diocese, the dispensation from the obligation to attend mass on Sunday and other Holy Days of Obligation remains in effect.

A list of live-streamed liturgies can be found here.