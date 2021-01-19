Catholic Health administers 10,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health has administered more than 10,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The organization made the announcement on Tuesday morning. They say nearly 7,000 vaccines were given to associates and medical providers while more than 3,000 went to community providers.

More than 3,000 associates have also received their second dose of the vaccine.

“This is the first of what we hope will be many milestones for our system and community,” said Heather Loomis, director of Acute Care Operations for Catholic Health. “The team worked incredibly hard to develop and staff our vaccine PODs (Points of Dispensing), which will provide us with a framework as we look to expand vaccinations to our patients and other members of our community.”

Currently, Catholic Health has nine PODs in Erie and Niagara counties. Five are at hospitals, while the other four are at primary care centers.

Associates and providers on Catholic Health’s medical staff have been getting vaccinated at the hospitals. Local EMS workers and other community medical providers have been receiving the vaccine at the primary care centers.

Catholic Health says that “in the coming days,” the primary care center PODs will expand to other “priority community groups.”

“We understand how eager members of our community are to receive the vaccine and we ask them to be patient as we continue to build the infrastructure and processes to vaccinate everyone in the most efficient and equitable way possible,” Loomis said.