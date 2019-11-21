Catholic Health cutting roughly 200 positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is cutting about 200 positions as the organization responds to changing healthcare delivery models and inadequate reimbursement.

Currently, Catholic Health employs about 10,000 people.

More than half of the cuts will come from a Voluntary Separation Program initiated by the health system last month. The rest will come from layoffs, vacancies and consolidations.

These include both management and non-management positions.

“We are taking a methodical and measured approach to deal with the constant state of change health providers across the country are experiencing while ensuring we continue to develop and deliver the type of care our patients have come to expect,” Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health, said. “This means reinventing how we deliver the highest quality care to our community now and in the future.”

The cuts will take place over the next two months. Anyone who loses their job will receive a severance package and outplacement assistance as needed.

Some people will be able to apply for other positions within Catholic Health.

Direct caregiver positions and some other essential positions are excluded from the company’s hiring freeze.