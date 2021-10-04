Catholic Health says CWA hasn’t formally responded to its last offer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the strike continues at Mercy Hospital, Catholic Health says “CWA has not provided the hospitals with a written proposal or written counter proposal on any major economic bargaining topic since September 19.”

This past Friday morning, workers began picketing outside Mercy Hospital after the union’s contract expired the day prior.

“Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and St. Joseph Campus were unable to reach an agreement with CWA for six labor contracts covering approximately 2,200 registered nurses and service, technical and clerical associates,” Catholic Health said on Friday morning.

Prior to this, 97 percent of union members voted to strike if a new deal was not reached.

“The hospitals’ bargaining committee continues to wait for the union to respond in writing to our last offer. Yesterday, the hospitals’ bargaining committee made itself available to the union through video conference. We opened a line and were on it. The mediator also was on the line. The union did not show up. We stand firm on our position that until CWA responds to us in writing, and until it can control its followers on the picket line and bargaining committee members, Catholic Health will be available to meet with CWA’s bargaining committee virtually.” “If there is still any confusion, we’re available to answer any questions the union may have.” Catholic Health’s JoAnn Cavanaugh on Monday morning

Catholic Health argues that its last offer is “fair” and contains “market-competitive wages” and a “long-term solution to address staffing.”

