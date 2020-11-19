Catholic Health suspends inpatient elective surgery starting Nov. 21, outpatient elective surgery remains

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Catholic health announced they will suspend all inpatient elective surgeries from November 21 to December 5. However, outpatient elective surgery will continue as normal.

The hospital system says suspending inpatient elective surgeries will free up beds they’re forecasting will be needed for coronavirus patients in the coming weeks.

“There is a high probability Western New York will be faced with bed shortages in the coming weeks.” Mark A. Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health

They say outpatient elective surgeries will continue as planned, as well as those “considered urgent or emergent, based on the discretion of the surgeon.”

Outpatient surgeries don’t require an overnight hospital stay, thereby freeing up hospital beds.

“After careful consultation with our medical staff and hospital presidents, we determined the best and safest approach to keep pace with the current and anticipated demand for inpatient COVID care at this time, is to reduce inpatient elective surgery admissions.” Mark A. Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health

Catholic Health says they’re using published and internal analytics to predict surges in COVID-19. They tell us the week leading up to Thanksgiving and week after will be “crucial” as they track new patients admitted to their hospitals.