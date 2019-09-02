Live Now
Celebrating the Centenarians

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two Buffalonians celebrated a special birthday Sunday. The Shiloh Baptist Church held a mass for Mamie Kirkland. She’s Buffalo’s oldest citizen at 111-years-old. Kirkland has lived in the Queen City since 1924.

Also, Buffalo’s VA system wished a World War Two veteran a happy birthday. Sydney Cole turned 105. While fighting for the U.S., Cole was captured by the Germans and spent a year in Auschwitz..

Cole’s son said his dad’s been through the worst and nothing ever bothered him. Cole told News 4 his key to a long life is never smoking, never drinking and going for daily swims.

