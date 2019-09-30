Change of plea hearing for Chris Collins scheduled for Tuesday

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Could Chris Collins be changing his plea?

A change of plea hearing for Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Previously, all three pleaded not guilty in the insider trading case against them.

Collins served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

Collins has all along maintained his innocence, even saying over the summer when asked that he wouldn’t take a plea deal.

Federal prosecutors have declined to comment on this latest development.