Chris Collins’ attorneys ask for prison reporting date to be pushed to October

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attorneys representing former Congressman Chris Collins are once again asking for his prison reporting date to be delayed.

This is the fourth time lawyers have asked for the date to be postponed. Currently, the former representative of New York’s 27th District is scheduled to report to prison on August 18.

Originally, before the delays, Collins was scheduled to start a 26-month sentence in March.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys are asking for the 70-year-old’s date to be pushed to October 13.

Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making a false statement this past October. He received his sentence the following January.

