Chris Collins returns to social media in new video posted to Twitter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Congressman Chris Collins is back on social media.

He released a video on Twitter saying he wants to share his thoughts on business, politics and current affairs.

In the tweet, Collins used the hashtags #PrisonReform and #BusinessCoach.

“Hello, I’m Chris Collins. You may know me as a former member of Congress, a federal inmate at the prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, recently pardoned by President Trump on Dec. 22., now home with my family,” he said.

