Chris Collins’ son, son’s future father-in-law to appear in court Thursday

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Collins’ son and the father of his son’s fiancee are expected to change their pleas in the insider trading case.

When Collins pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the former Congressman admitted he tipped off his son Cameron about a failed drug trial.

Cameron Collins is accused of taking that info and then allegedly offloaded stock. Federal prosecutors have claimed it allowed Cameron to save more than $570,000.

Cameron was also accused of passing that tip onto his future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky.

Those two will be in court on Thursday, and they’re expected to change their ‘not guilty’ pleas.

Chris Collins will be sentenced in January.