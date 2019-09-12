Chris Collins to appear in Manhattan courtroom on Thursday

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A status conference in the case against Chris Collins will take place in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday.

Collins, who served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company, was charged with insider trading last year.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

Recently, the congressman was denied a request to review materials in the case.

Collins says that the materials would show that investigators violated a constitutional provision that restricts official questions into legislative matters.

The judge ruled that the searches didn’t involve any official accounts of Congressional offices.

News 4 will provide updates on Collins’ Thursday court appearance when they are available. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.