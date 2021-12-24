Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services happening in our area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many churches have tried to bring back in-person services since going virtual during the pandemic, they realize that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are often a “full house.” 

These are the days when people want to be in church, together. So, here’s what some of the area’s largest churches are doing:

Eastern Hills Church, Clarence

  • Christmas Eve – Candlelight Services at 4 and 6 p.m.
    • Childcare available at 4 p.m. service
    • Offering will benefit a hospital in Haiti and the Eastern Hills Preschool

St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo

  • Christmas Eve – Mass at 4:30 p.m. and Midnight
  • Christmas – Mass at 10:30 a.m.

St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville

  • Christmas Eve – Mass at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and Midnight
    • An additional 4 p.m. mass will take place in the Ministry Center
  • Christmas Day – Mass at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
  • Doors open 30 minutes before mass.

St. Gabriel’s, Elma

  • Christmas Eve – Mass at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and Midnight
    • Midnight mass will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube page
  • Christmas Day – Mass at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and Noon
    • Seats are first-come, first-served, but visitors may also listen to the service in their cars on 107.9 FM.
    • Communion will be brought outside, weather permitting

SS. Peter and Paul, Hamburg

  • Christmas Eve – Mass at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and Midnight
  • Christmas Day – Mass at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, Buffalo

  • Christmas Eve – Service at 6:30 p.m.

