Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services happening in our area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many churches have tried to bring back in-person services since going virtual during the pandemic, they realize that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are often a “full house.”
These are the days when people want to be in church, together. So, here’s what some of the area’s largest churches are doing:
Eastern Hills Church, Clarence
- Christmas Eve – Candlelight Services at 4 and 6 p.m.
- Childcare available at 4 p.m. service
- Offering will benefit a hospital in Haiti and the Eastern Hills Preschool
St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo
- Christmas Eve – Mass at 4:30 p.m. and Midnight
- Christmas – Mass at 10:30 a.m.
St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville
- Christmas Eve – Mass at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and Midnight
- An additional 4 p.m. mass will take place in the Ministry Center
- Christmas Day – Mass at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Doors open 30 minutes before mass.
St. Gabriel’s, Elma
- Christmas Eve – Mass at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and Midnight
- Midnight mass will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube page
- Christmas Day – Mass at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and Noon
- Seats are first-come, first-served, but visitors may also listen to the service in their cars on 107.9 FM.
- Communion will be brought outside, weather permitting
SS. Peter and Paul, Hamburg
- Christmas Eve – Mass at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and Midnight
- Christmas Day – Mass at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church, Buffalo
- Christmas Eve – Service at 6:30 p.m.
- Service will be virtual and in-person. In-person guests are being asked to register online.
