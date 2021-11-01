Christmas music begins at Star 102.5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s official! On Monday morning, Star 102.5 kicked off their annual tradition of playing Christmas music 24/7.

The radio station flipped the switch at Midnight, signaling what many view as the start of the Christmas season.

News 4’s Angelica Morrison was there with Rob Lucas during the morning. Learn more in the video above.

