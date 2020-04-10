Churches offering online services during Easter weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can’t go to church this Sunday, but many facilities will still offer digital Easter services.

Whether that means you can “go to church” on Facebook, or a church’s website, here are some of the online locations and times when you can open a Bible and listen in.

Erie County

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Clarence United Methodist Church

Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

The Chapel

Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday services at 7, 9 and 11 a.m.

Eastern Hills Church

Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Mortons Corners Baptist Church

Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

Northgate Christian Community

Easter Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m.

St. Joseph University Parish

Good Friday video at Noon

Holy Saturday blessing of Easter baskets at 11 a.m.

Easter Vigil – Saturday at 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 8 a.m.

Niagara County

Hartland Bible Church

Orleans County

Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God