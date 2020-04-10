Churches offering online services during Easter weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can’t go to church this Sunday, but many facilities will still offer digital Easter services.
Whether that means you can “go to church” on Facebook, or a church’s website, here are some of the online locations and times when you can open a Bible and listen in.
Erie County
Catholic Diocese of Buffalo
- Good Friday Liturgy – Facebook Live at St. Joseph Cathedral at 3 p.m., Bishop Scharfenberger speaks at 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Saturday – 8 a.m.
- Easter Sunday – Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10:30 a.m.; Fr. LeFort, rector of the Cathedral in Albany speaks at 11 a.m.
Clarence United Methodist Church
- Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
- Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday services at 7, 9 and 11 a.m.
Eastern Hills Church
- Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
Mortons Corners Baptist Church
- Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
Northgate Christian Community
- Easter Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
- Good Friday video at Noon
- Holy Saturday blessing of Easter baskets at 11 a.m.
- Easter Vigil – Saturday at 5 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Mass – 8 a.m.
Niagara County
Hartland Bible Church
- Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
Orleans County
Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God
- Easter service to be posted on Facebook Saturday night.