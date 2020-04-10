Churches offering online services during Easter weekend

1  of  2
Western New York

Credit: GettyImages/boonchai wedmakawand/Collection/Moment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can’t go to church this Sunday, but many facilities will still offer digital Easter services.

Whether that means you can “go to church” on Facebook, or a church’s website, here are some of the online locations and times when you can open a Bible and listen in.

Erie County

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Clarence United Methodist Church

The Chapel

  • Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday services at 7, 9 and 11 a.m.

Eastern Hills Church

Mortons Corners Baptist Church

Northgate Christian Community

St. Joseph University Parish

Niagara County

Hartland Bible Church

Orleans County

Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God

