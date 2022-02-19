Claudia Tenney visits Erie County while campaigning for 23rd District

(WIVB) — With the primary in June, Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney, says she has her work cut out for her.

Congresswoman Tenney, who’s from the Utica area, is running in the newly redrawn 23rd district. She was stumping today in Western New York and said her top priority is to bring jobs to the newly formed redistrict.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity to bring jobs back here,” Tenney said. “But we have to look at the tax implications, and also the regulatory regime that we have now that makes it really hard for small businesses to compete.”

That redistricting map was approved of and signed off on by Governor Kathy Hochul at the beginning of the month. A large portion of the area is currently represented by Tom Reed, who announced he won’t be running for re-election.

“It starts in the east with Chenango County and then goes all the way through the Southern Tier, picks up every county, including a few up in the northern end like Wyoming, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, and then all the way to Erie County.

Tenney gained support from then-president Donald Trump in 2020 during the heated House election against Anthony Brindisi. Data from the 2020 census shows a decline in state population, bringing down the total number of State Representatives to 26. Tenney calls that unacceptable.

“We’ve gone from 27 to 26 and so now these are going to be very large districts,” she said. “New York once had 45 seats in Congress not that long ago, so we’ve got a long ways to go to grow and bring people back to our community.”

Also in the running for Republican nomination are Joe Sempolinski, Andrew McCarthy, and Richard Moon.