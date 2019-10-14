Coats 4 Kids Live Drive is happening now!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Once again, we’re teaming with Colvin Cleaners for Coats 4 Kids — our annual effort to keep kids warm in the winter.

The Coats 4 Kids Live Drive will be taking place Tuesday, October 15.

You can help by donating gently-used coats for families in need. Hats, scarves and gloves will also be accepted.

If you can’t donate on Tuesday, there are locations that collect items year-round. Find them at this link.

News 4 will be live from Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More on Transit Rd. during the morning, and then we’ll be at The Market in the Square in the Southgate Plaza from 4-7 p.m.

