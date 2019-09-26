Collins says Democrats “making fools of themselves” over impeachment inquiry

(WIVB) — Rep. Chris Collins says Democrats are “making fools of themselves” by calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The divisive issue has caused tension in the House of Representatives, with Democrats saying Donald Trump committed an impeachable offence during his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump encouraged Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his rivals in the 2020 presidential race.

The transcript of their phone call was later released to the public.

Trump himself has called the efforts to get him impeached a “witch hunt,” and Collins, a Republican representing part of western New York, seems to think it’s a worthless effort as well.

“The transcript is another case of whether it is Adam Schiff or other Democrats jumping to conclusions and making fools of themselves,” Collins said. “Clearly, now that it’s out, people are saying there is no impeachable offense here.”

On Thursday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will speak publicly about the whistleblower complaint involving Trump for the first time.

We will stream this live on WIVB.com. Watch at 9 a.m.

MORE | Acting intel boss to speak; Dems call complaint ‘disturbing’