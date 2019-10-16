Colvin Cleaners’ Chris Billoni says Coats 4 Kids drive was “truly incredible”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is partnering with Colvin Cleaners once again for this year’s Coats 4 Kids drive.

We were live throughout Tuesday in West Seneca, Williamsville and Kenmore as western New Yorkers brought winter coats, hats and gloves for those in need.

Chris Billoni from Colvin Cleaners says the outpouring of support has been nothing short of amazing this year.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Billoni said. “Today has been a crazy day. This morning we started at 4:30. We had our long underwear on, our mittens. It was 39 degrees, then it was warm and sunny this afternoon, and it has just been non-stop with people from western New York coming, donating car after car after car after car; all the stories about why they are donating, hand-made knit sweaters, it’s just been truly incredible.”

If you didn’t donate Tuesday, there are dozens of locations across western New York where you can give your gently-used clothing items.

MORE | Find the list of donation locations here.