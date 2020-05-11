Community Action Organization gives out thousands of Mother’s Day dinners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some western New York families were able to enjoy 2,000 free Mother’s Day dinners.

The Community Action Organization of WNY planned the turkey dinner giveaway.

The dinners were handed out between three locations — Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Lackawanna.

The Community Action Organization normally celebrates moms all week long, leading up to Mother’s Day.

“If school were in session, we would be doing a Mommy & Me week, which is a whole week of activities with the moms as a ‘thank you’ to all the moms, cousins, aunties, grandmas,” Family and Community Manager Christine Waikiki said. “All the positive women figures in our children’s lives.”

The Community Action Organization serves more than 50,000 families and individuals throughout Erie and Niagara counties.