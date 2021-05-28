Community members calling on New York State to pass several parole bills

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family and loved ones of those who are incarcerated rallied to call for parole justice.

They joined advocates in Williamsville to talk about what they call the crisis of those aging and dying in New York State prisons. They are calling on the state to pass several parole bills.

One would allow prisoners ages 55 and older, who have completely 15 or more years of their sentence, to be considered for parole release.

Another bill would allow prisoners and the justice system to focus on rehabilitation instead of the crime that was committed.

Right now both bills are in the senate committee.